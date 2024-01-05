Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $744,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $482.14. 119,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,584. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.