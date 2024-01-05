Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

