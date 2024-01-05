Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. 134,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,880. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

