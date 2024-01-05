Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 757,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $477.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

