Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

