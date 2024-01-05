Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 167,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,220. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

