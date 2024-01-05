Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 2.7% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.45 and last traded at $188.65. 639,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,507,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.72.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

