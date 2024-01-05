SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $380,941.67

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $380,941.67 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

