SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $82.94

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.
In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
