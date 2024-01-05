SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 5.0% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $321,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,298,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

