SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. 125,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

