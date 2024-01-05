STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $28.22. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 110,936 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 144,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,613,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,076,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 757,561 shares of company stock worth $25,289,718 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

