StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Cinedigm stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
