StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

SNMP opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

