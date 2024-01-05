StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SNMP opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
