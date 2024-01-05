StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAMP. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.26 on Monday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

