StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

