Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

