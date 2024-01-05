Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 15,370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

