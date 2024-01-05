Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $756,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $124.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $129.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

