Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.