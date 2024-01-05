Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 256 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.85.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

