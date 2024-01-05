Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 107,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,139,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,001,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,617 over the last ninety days. 83.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 4,304,705 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

