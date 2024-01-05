Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614,310 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

