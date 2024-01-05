Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.99 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

