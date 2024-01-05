Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.94. 228,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.27 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

