Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,489. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

