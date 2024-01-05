T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,744. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

