T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

