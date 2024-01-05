Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.