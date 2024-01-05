TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 3,659,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,313,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WULF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

