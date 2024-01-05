The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after buying an additional 1,584,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

Boeing stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.18. 1,075,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,420. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

