The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

