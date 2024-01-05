The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

