The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $383.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.14. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

