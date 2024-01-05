The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,291 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after buying an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,431,000 after acquiring an additional 615,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

