The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $295.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.53. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

