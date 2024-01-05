The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 8,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 316,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

