The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

