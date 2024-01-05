Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

