Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

