Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Put Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,299 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.2 %
TME traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
