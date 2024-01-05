Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Put Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,299 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,204,000 after acquiring an additional 432,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,703,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after purchasing an additional 207,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after buying an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

TME traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

