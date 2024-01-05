Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN opened at $0.73 on Monday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

