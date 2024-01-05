Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 37,271 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $492.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

