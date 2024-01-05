U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 191,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 1,737,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,547. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

