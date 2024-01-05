Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. 3,422,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946,744. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

