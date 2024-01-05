Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

