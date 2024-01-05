Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $301.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

