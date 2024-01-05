Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,112,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

