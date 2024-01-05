Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

