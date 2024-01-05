Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 217,182 shares.The stock last traded at $215.10 and had previously closed at $214.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

